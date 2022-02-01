Subaio taps Aiia to streamline creditworthiness assessment

Danish software company Subaio has selected Aiia, a Mastercard company, to enable credit assessment through its white-label offering.

Subaio’s offering will leverage Aiia’s open banking technology to allow banks, financial institutions, leasing companies among others to assess customers’ credit profiles.

The tie-up is aimed at streamlining the credit assessment process using the data provided by Aiia and Subaio’s existing recurring payments detection.

Aiia SMB & fintech director Tanya Slavova said: “We are looking forward to supporting Subaio on their journey to build a smarter creditworthiness assessment tool that can be implemented in multiple lending cases ranging from banking to leasing companies and more.

“With Aiia, Subaio will be able to offer their customers a hassle-free, cost-efficient and data-driven solution to assess creditworthiness.

“With our high-quality data in mind, this open banking empowerment will grant borrowers better loan assessments based on the accurate overview of the consumer’s actual financial situation.”

The partnership follows European Union’s new Consumer Credit Directive that was implemented in 2021.

The revised directive seeks to reduce the number of non-performing loans by making sure lenders thoroughly assess the credit position of customers before offering a loan.

Subaio chief commercial officer Soren Nielsen says: “We know the entire open banking space, and we have known for a long time that Aiia has always focused on data depth and quality.

“To create automation and a product that works for solid credit scoring across industries, we need as solid and deep quality of data as possible to label the transactions and categorise them afterwards.”