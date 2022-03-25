Street Cred partners RT2 to expand access to consumer lending

Lending technology provider Street Cred Capital has formed a partnership with Real Time Technologies ( RT2), which develops software-as-a-service solutions for the mobile phone sector.

The tie-up will see Street Cred integrate its portfolio of lending products and services into RT2’s proprietary point-of-sale solutions.

The partnership is aimed at connecting smartphone users to multiple lenders and giving them access to a variety of financing solutions.

The integration will allow mobile retailers to offer products and services that match customers’ demands while increasing their sales, margins, and revenue.

Street Cred Capital CEO Clint Fayling said: “Integrating the Street Cred lending tools with the RT2 platform provides a seamless, simple and significant advantage for our vast, respective distribution channels.

“Together, we will empower mobile phone carriers and retailers to provide customers with unparalleled buying power, which fuels growth by improving average order value, sales volume, and encouraging repeat business.”

RT2 president and CEO Omar Azrag said: “Device financing is critical to our wireless retail partners and offering Street Cred’s easy to use lending options to end-consumers is something that resonated with us.

“By bringing Street Cred’s innovative programme into our partner ecosystem, we are able to offer retailers an additional sales tool that creates another engagement opportunity and ultimately empowers customers with choices. We are always looking to enhance the retail, carrier, and customer experience and this integration is just another way we’re moving that commitment forward.”