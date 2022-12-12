Starling Bank is already hiring for its Manchester roles. Credit: Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash.

UK-based Starling Bank is looking to hire up to 1,000 people as it opens a new office in Manchester.

The bank is hiring for roles across various functions including operations, software engineering, data science, cyber security and customer service.

Starling Bank’s new outpost will open in the first half of 2023 and is aimed at driving the bank’s growth.

The Manchester branch will be the bank’s fourth UK office and join Starling Bank’s offices in London, Cardiff, Southampton and Dublin, which employ more than 2,000 people.

Starling Bank founder and CEO Anne Boden said: “What better place to set up shop than in Manchester? As the world’s first industrial city, with three brilliant universities on its doorstep and a thriving technology scene, there was never any doubt that Manchester would house our first step into the North.”

Starling Bank chief people officer Susanna Yallop said: “We have expanded our headcount by 20% this year and only continue to grow. Our sights are now firmly set on Manchester, where we can draw from its potential workforce of more than seven million, allowing us to grow our headcount even further with some of the North’s finest talent.”

Last week, the digital bank launched virtual cards for personal current accounts and updated its Spending Insights tool.

In April this year, Starling Bank raised an additional £130.5m as part of an internal fundraising round at a (£2.5bn) valuation.