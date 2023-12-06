Credit: Xresch from Pixabay.

Societe Generale-FORGE (SG-FORGE), the French bank’s subsidiary for cryptoassets, licensed as a digital asset service provider with the AMF and listed its EUR stablecoin on the crypto exchange Bitstamp.

With this listing, SG-FORGE aims to facilitate access to EURCV.

In addition, while the regulatory framework related to digital assets at European level will be modified by the upcoming European digital assets regulations MiCA and Pilot Regime, EUR CoinVertible aims to meet growing customer demand.

“We are delighted to see EUR CoinVertible listed on the international exchange platform Bitstamp. With this listing, SG-FORGE offers the opportunity to the crypto ecosystem to diversify its positions and gain access to a robust, stable asset built on Societe Generale’s regulatory and structuring expertise. This is an important step towards widespread adoption of our stablecoin,” said Jean-Marc Stenger, chief executive officer, SG-FORGE

“As the first EUR stablecoin to be issued by a fully regulated subsidiary of a global bank, this is an exciting moment for our industry as we move towards our mission of mainstream adoption of crypto. Stablecoins bridge the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies – offering the best of both worlds due to their stability and on-chain feature set – whilst also supporting our goal of increased financial inclusion.

“This partnership with Societe Generale-FORGE is the next step in building markets beyond the current dominance of USD-backed stablecoins. We are privileged to have been chosen as the first crypto exchange to list EURCV and we are excited to see how adoption unfolds,” added Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp.

In the lead-up to COP 28 and during the 8th edition of Positive Impact Week, Société Générale restated its primary goals regarding progress towards sustainable development.

The group has firmly positioned its ESG objectives at the centre of its approach under the direction of the new general management team.

Additionally, it has also unveiled a number of significant efforts in its 2026 growth strategy that will boost its support to the environmental transition and, notably, to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals.