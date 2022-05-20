Skaleet, Mobiblanc partner to enhance technology of banks across Africa

Core banking platform provider Skaleet has joined forces with Mobiblanc to provide turnkey solutions to financial institutions across Africa.

The collaboration is aimed at enabling financial institutions to launch new digital financial solutions for both individuals and businesses.

Mobiblanc is an Agile Digital Services Entreprise (ESN), which offers consulting and integration services to a wide range of clients in North and West African markets.

Morocco and Tunisia-based Mobiblanc was founded in 2010 and is focused solely on offering digital solutions.

Skaleet chairman and co-founder Yves Eonnet said: “Today, it is essential for financial institutions to be able to innovate quickly and adapt to change. The ecosystem we have built relies on expert partners who are aware of this challenge and can find solutions.

“We quickly saw a cultural, technological and business fit between our two organisations and are delighted to have partnered with Mobiblanc. The partnership will enable us to further expand our offering and add value to our customers across Africa.”

Skaleet leverages its open, modular, and flexible core banking platform to offer scalable banking solutions to retail banks and financial institutions.

Mobiblanc co-founder Youssef El Alaoui said: “This partnership confirms our strategic orientation to support the digital transformation of the financial sector. We share the ambition with Skaleet to offer integration of innovative solutions with cutting-edge, technological expertise in order to bring added value to our partners and respond to the new business requirement of the sector.”