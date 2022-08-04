SentiLink and Effectiv join forces to fight financial fraud

US-based identity verification and fraud detection platform SentiLink has formed an alliance with Effectiv to tackle financial crime.

Effectiv, which is also based in the US, provides a fraud and compliance automation platform for mid-sized banks, credit unions and fintechs.

It aims to automate clients’ compliance needs and help them manage fraudulent activities using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Effectiv’s solutions leverage multiple data sources to offer bespoke solutions to financial institutions to meet their unique requirements.

Whereas SentiLink analyses consumer data received at the time of account origination to provide insights to identify cases of fraud.

SentiLink CEO and co-founder Naftali Harris said: “We are very excited to be working with Effectiv to address the challenges identity crime and fraud pose to the financial ecosystem.

“Effectiv’s real-time fraud prevention platform makes it possible for financial institutions and fintechs of all sizes to leverage SentiLink’s synthetic fraud, identity theft and KYC solutions, now more powerful together.”

Effectiv CEO Ravi Sandepudi said: “Partnering with SentiLink strengthens the fight against synthetic fraud, identity theft, and first-party fraud while enhancing KYC efforts, aligning perfectly with Effectiv’s solution empowering financial institutions during the onboarding process on both sides of the balance sheet. We are thrilled to work side by side with SentiLink to help defeat financial fraud.”

In August 2021, SentiLink raised $70m in a Series B funding round to expand its product portfolio and increase its headcount.