SC Ventures, the fintech, investment and ventures arm of Standard Chartered (SC), has announced investing in BetterTradeOff (BTO), boosting the former’s digital wealth advisory capabilities

The investment will help BTO grow its tech inventory and expand into key markets in Asia and beyond. BTO is a fintech SaaS platform which provides financial advice through an API-based architecture. The company leverages statistical models, enabling financial institutions to configure and deploy solutions tailored to their clients’ needs.

Laurent Bertrand, co-founder and CEO of BTO, said: “The investment from one of Asia’s leading financial institutions is a testament to our platform and the role of digital advice in enabling financial institutions to effectively engage and connect with clients at scale in a compliant manner

“Beyond the monetary aspect of the investment, it also facilitates a commercial partnership to accelerate our go-to-market timeframe and bring the benefits of comprehensive financial planning to the millions of clients they serve globally”, Bertrand added.

BTO partnered with SC in 2021 when SC launched SC Goals Planner, a digital wealth management and financial planning solution for its customers in Singapore.

The solution uses BTO’s tech to empower SC clients to independently plan and track their financial goals through real-life simulations and insights about their life stages and financial status.

“We invested in BTO because the solution helps people to proactively plan their future, addressing scenarios such as inflation or recession”, said Alex Manson, who leads SC Ventures. “We are happy to welcome BTO to the SC Ventures’ ecosystem and look forward to helping BTO scale their offering”, he continued.

Standard Chartered Plc is a financial services provider offering personal, wholesale, private, SME and business banking solutions. In 2022, the company registered $25.2bn in revenue and $2.9bn in net income.