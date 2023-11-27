Fintech specialist Saxo, which excels in multi-asset trading and investing, is now operating its funds offering in the UK.

The latest offering enables retail investors to trade the entire investment spectrum, from short-term instruments such as options to funds.

Saxo has compiled a compilation of over 6,000 popular global funds from prominent fund managers such as Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Fidelity, Fundsmith, J.P Morgan, and Vanguard for UK investors.

Additionally, over 500 equity, 2,000 fixed income, 730 multi-asset, and 160 alternative funds offer access to a wide variety of sectors, including biotech, consumer staples, real estate, energy, gold, mining, healthcare, industrial and natural resources, as well as technology, telecommunications, and utilities.

With no platform fees, no commissions, and annual custody fees of just 0.4% for classic accounts, 0.2% for platinum accounts, or 0.1% for VIP accounts, Saxo’s service is highly contested.

For many clients, funds form the cornerstone of their portfolios.

With this new feature, customers can easily combine all of their investments, including ISAs and SIPPs, into one flawless portfolio. This makes Saxo’s platform an ideal solution for all of consumers trading and investment needs.

Charlie White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo, stated: “The launch of Saxo’s fund offering overlaps a period of significant market volatility and geopolitical tension. I have consistently supported active management including mutual funds as an important part of any well diversified portfolio. We are in a new paradigm for markets following the heavy stimulus of rock-bottom interest rates and the resulting enhanced price performance. In a world where we cannot rely on this industrial scale central bank stimulation, we should tap into some of the finest brains within the asset management world, via funds, to assist and boost performance and help us navigate these volatile financial markets.”