SAS buys Kamakura to enhance financial risk management capabilities

Business analytics software and services provider SAS has acquired risk management firm Kamakura for an undisclosed sum.

Privately held Kamakura, which was founded in 1990, provides specialised software, data and consulting to financial institutions to tackle a range of financial risks.

Through the acquisition, SAS aims to offer a suite of integrated risk solutions, with a focus on asset-liability management (ALM) and serve other facets of the financial services industry.

SAS noted that Kamakura brings over three decades of experience in providing specialised software and risk management data for the banking and insurance sectors.

Kamakura’s services are delivered through two offerings: Kamakura Risk Manager (KRM) and Kamakura Risk Information Services (KRIS).

KRM is a fully integrated risk management system for the ALM market, whereas KRIS is a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS), which offers credit risk data and analytics.

SAS co-founder and CEO Jim Goodnight said: “This acquisition is an extension of tremendous investments already made in SAS’ cloud-ready risk management platform and integrated solutions.

“It signals our intent to advance market-changing risk solutions to solve the most pressing challenges our financial services customers face. We foresee that the resulting strength of SAS technology, paired with Kamakura’s risk analytics and credit models, will prove far greater than the sum of its parts.”

Kamakura chairman and CEO Don van Deventer noted that SAS and Kamakura share the same philosophy.

“In combination, our like cultures will produce synergies that fuel customer and marketplace innovation. More concretely, adding SAS’ cloud-native Viya technology, risk domain capabilities and intuitive, user-friendly interfaces to Kamakura’s IP will spawn a top-tier, market-changing ALM offering,” he added.