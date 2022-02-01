Santander launches digital lender Openbank in Argentina

Santander has announced the launch of its digital lender Openbank in Argentina, marking its first undertaking in the Americas.

In Argentina, Openbank will initially offer products and services such as savings and salary accounts as well as debit cards allowing customers to transact.

Additionally, the lender plans to allow individuals to access the instant money transfer system Debin. The product portfolio will be expanded in the coming months.

Customers can avail Openbank’s products and services using the bank mobile app.

Furthermore, they can access additional services such as a password and data manager, activate/deactivate cards and manage the devices for Openbank account access.

Openbank CEO Ezequiel Szafir said: “Arriving in Argentina marks a new milestone in our expansion into a new region. The challenge will enable Openbank to grow profitably and sustainably while diversifying its business geographically.

“We will do so thanks to a fully digital banking model that utilises big data and artificial intelligence to make every customer’s experience better and more personal.”

Other than Spain, Openbank has operations in Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands, and caters to over 1.7 million customers globally.

Openbank Argentina CEO Federico Procaccini said: “We are very proud to kick off the bank’s launch in Argentina. We have put a lot of time, energy and effort into this project, and we expect to give our customers a world-class experience on our digital banking platform to which we will continue to add products and features in the months to come.”