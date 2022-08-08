Rocket Mortgage and Santander Bank partner to offer home loans

Rocket Mortgage, a part of US-based financial services firm Rocket Companies, has formed a strategic lending partnership with Santander Bank.

The partnership will enable Rocket Mortgage to act as the exclusive preferred mortgage provider for Santander Bank customers.

Rocket Mortgage said it will offer exclusive discounts and dedicated resources to the bank’s customers, who can access the mortgage services online or reach out to a home loan expert.

In addition to dedicated resources, the mortgage lender said it will provide discounts on loan costs and closing costs with ‘enhanced’ discounts for Santander Private Clients and employees who close loans within the programme.

Santander Bank, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spanish banking group Banco Santander, is said to have around $102bn in assets and it caters to around two million customers with a team of over 8,600 employees.

Santander Bank head of consumer and business banking Patrick Smith said: “Our relationship with Rocket Mortgage is another example of how Santander Bank is evolving our business and continuing to pursue opportunities for our customers to save, invest and manage their money at Santander.”

Rocket Mortgage CEO Bob Walters said: “This relationship between Rocket Mortgage and Santander is a perfect fit. Both companies are passionate about delivering exceptional client experiences. Rocket has spent decades building industry-leading technology to make every step in the mortgage process easier.

“This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long relationship between our companies as we innovate together to develop more ways to delight our clients.”

In December 2021, Rocket Companies brokered a deal to buy personal finance app Truebill for $1.275bn in cash.