François Reyl, Chief Executive Officer, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo .

Ahead of the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo is extending its partnership with Swiss Paralympic and reaffirming its dedication to talented athletes, through its support of the likes of Sofia Gonzalez and Robin Cuche.

Since 2019, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo has provided assistance to Swiss Paralympic, the governing body for paralympic sports in Switzerland.

Through this cooperation, the group provides assistance to the athletes from Switzerland who have been chosen to compete in the Paralympic Games, which will take place in Paris from 28 August to 8 September 2024.

By empowering them to approach this significant competition with confidence and realise their goals, the group hopes to support their athletic career and personal growth.

The Paralympic Games provide a venue for demonstrating a strong will and dedication of para-athletes who overcome physical obstacles to participate at the highest level.

Their persistent passion and commitment to their trade represent REYL Intesa Sanpaolo‘s principles of resilience, perseverance, and the quest of excellence.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Gonzalez (athletics) and Robin Cuche (alpine skiing), two Paralympic athletes who have benefited substantially from the group’s financial and logistical assistance, continue to display adaptability, fortitude, and diligence as they prepare for their next competition.

“This renewed partnership symbolises the unfailing support and belief in my abilities, fuelling my determination to excel in the upcoming games in Paris. With REYL Intesa Sanpaolo’s backing, I am empowered to embrace challenges with a positive spirit, knowing that together, we can achieve new summits. I am grateful for the year ahead and excited to showcase the invincible spirit of paralympic athletes on the world stage,” shared Gonzalez.

In the context of the Summer Games, Gonzalez took part in the 100m and long jump finals at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Moreover, being affiliated with the Paralympic Games underlines REYL Intesa Sanpaolo’s approach to inclusion and diversity.

By acknowledging and appreciating the accomplishments of para-athletes, everyone can promote a more diverse community that honours the talents and contributions of all individuals.

François Reyl, chief executive officer, added: “The resilience and determination shown by the athletes is truly inspiring. The renewal of our support confirms our commitment to exceptional sportsmen and sportswomen in their national, international, and Paralympic competitions.”