Ahead of the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo is extending its partnership with Swiss Paralympic and reaffirming its dedication to talented athletes, through its support of the likes of Sofia Gonzalez and Robin Cuche.
Since 2019, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo has provided assistance to Swiss Paralympic, the governing body for paralympic sports in Switzerland.
Through this cooperation, the group provides assistance to the athletes from Switzerland who have been chosen to compete in the Paralympic Games, which will take place in Paris from 28 August to 8 September 2024.
By empowering them to approach this significant competition with confidence and realise their goals, the group hopes to support their athletic career and personal growth.
The Paralympic Games provide a venue for demonstrating a strong will and dedication of para-athletes who overcome physical obstacles to participate at the highest level.
Their persistent passion and commitment to their trade represent REYL Intesa Sanpaolo‘s principles of resilience, perseverance, and the quest of excellence.
Gonzalez (athletics) and Robin Cuche (alpine skiing), two Paralympic athletes who have benefited substantially from the group’s financial and logistical assistance, continue to display adaptability, fortitude, and diligence as they prepare for their next competition.
“This renewed partnership symbolises the unfailing support and belief in my abilities, fuelling my determination to excel in the upcoming games in Paris. With REYL Intesa Sanpaolo’s backing, I am empowered to embrace challenges with a positive spirit, knowing that together, we can achieve new summits. I am grateful for the year ahead and excited to showcase the invincible spirit of paralympic athletes on the world stage,” shared Gonzalez.
In the context of the Summer Games, Gonzalez took part in the 100m and long jump finals at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Moreover, being affiliated with the Paralympic Games underlines REYL Intesa Sanpaolo’s approach to inclusion and diversity.
By acknowledging and appreciating the accomplishments of para-athletes, everyone can promote a more diverse community that honours the talents and contributions of all individuals.
François Reyl, chief executive officer, added: “The resilience and determination shown by the athletes is truly inspiring. The renewal of our support confirms our commitment to exceptional sportsmen and sportswomen in their national, international, and Paralympic competitions.”