The cost of data roaming for UK customers has significantly increased following Brexit. Credit: GaudiLab/shutterstock

UK fintech company Revolut has launched a new eSIM for effortless roaming in over 100 countries.

Revolut’s eSIM will provide customers with a global data roaming plan, allowing them to access data abroad without unexpected fees or interruptions.

UK customers will be able to install Revolut’s eSIM online from this week from the Revolut app. The eSIM can be used alongside a customer’s existing physical SIM card which is useful for frequent travellers.

The eSIM will mean a customer’s connection to the Revolut app will not dependent on their data limit. eSIM users can continue to access services even if they run out of data completely.

“[Revolut’s eSIM] offers seamless access to mobile data, eliminating the inconvenience of high prices or the need to buy and organise a physical SIM card,” stated Revolut’s product owner of eSIM Elyas Sadou.

“Whether you are in the US, Australia or Egypt, you can effortlessly secure a data plan with just a few taps on your phone, and then instantly share those breathtaking photos of your trip with friends and family. It’s a game-changer for people who love to travel,” added Sadou.

The cost of data roaming for UK customers has significantly increased following the Brexit transition period ending in 2021.

The UK’s House of Commons library states that since this period there “has been no obligation on UK mobile operators to guarantee surcharge-free roaming across the European Economic Area.” Protections against overspending have also expired.

Since this period, offering free roaming voluntarily has become a commercial decision for telcos rather than an expectation.

Revolut’s eSIMs are compatible with most 4G and 5G Apple and Android smartphones. The price of 1GB per location will begin at £2, with multiple data plans available.