Republic Bank taps SEI for cybersecurity programme

Philadelphia-based Republic Bank has collaborated with SEI for its cybersecurity programme.

The lender selected SEI Sphere to manage its cybersecurity operations. The offering provides cloud-based cybersecurity and IT solutions to safeguard enterprise technology and data.

The services also include 24×7 security operations, managed detection, response and remediation.

The use of SEI Sphere will enable Republic Bank to consolidate vendors and provide enhanced visibility across its infrastructure to minimise threat risks.

SEI chief information officer Ryan Hicke said: “As targeted cyberattacks become more advanced and widespread, banks face significant and unrelenting security threats.

“We are thrilled to partner with Republic Bank, a premier and fast-growing local community institution, to provide cybersecurity that delivers defence in depth and offers peace of mind amid an ever-evolving threat landscape. We look forward to working alongside Republic Bank as they continue to grow their business.”

Republic Bank senior vice-president and chief information officer Jack Allison said: “From hiring strong talent to identifying effective technologies to training employees on best practices, the banking cybersecurity landscape is fraught with major challenges that can upend even the most advanced businesses.

“We are excited to engage SEI for a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that will empower us to pursue our growth strategy with confidence that our assets, data, and community reputation are protected.”

A full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, Republic Bank has 33 offices and holds more than $5bn in assets.