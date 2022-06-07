Indian central bank sets new provisioning norms for top layer NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced new norms for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upper regulatory layer.

India’s central bank has said that NBFCs will have to make provisions for ‘standard’ assets for the funded amount outstanding.

A standard asset is one that does not pose more than normal risk attached to the business and does not disclose any problems.

The RBI’s move is seen as an effort to impose bank-like norms on these shadow lenders in the wake of increased activity by them in the retail lending space.

As per RBI’s new provisioning norms, NBFCs will be required to set aside a minimum percentage of funds to cover potential future losses.

For individual housing loans and loans to small and micro enterprises (SMEs), the NBFCs will have to maintain a provision of 0.25%.

Housing loans extended at teaser rates will attract a provision of 2%, which will be reduced to 0.4% after a year from the date on which the rates are reset at higher rates.

NBFCs will have to maintain a 0.75% provision for loans extended to the commercial real state – residential housing (CRE-RH) sector, whereas a 1% provision has been specified for other real estate loans.

For all loans extended to medium-size enterprises and those not included in any other category, NBFCs will have to set aside 0.4% of their outstanding exposure.

“Current credit exposures arising on account of the permitted derivative transactions shall also attract provisioning requirement as applicable to the loan assets in the ‘standard’ category, of the concerned counterparties,” the RBI added.

Finance firms in the ‘NBFC- Upper Layer’ are specifically identified by the central bank as warranting enhanced regulatory requirements.