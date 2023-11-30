Wealthtech Prosper has made its crowdfunding round open to the public on Crowdcube.
As a result, Prosper raised its target of £600,000 in only four hours and the crowdfunding number keeps getting higher.
Supporters can donate from £118 to £500,000 and the threshold is low so “as many Prosper customers as possible can be part of the community disrupting wealth for the next generation”.
Prosper’s shareholders already include Tom Blomfield, founder of Monzo; Matt Cooper, cofounder of Capital One; Phil Bungey, former COO of robo advisor Nutmeg; as well as the founders of well-known fintechs WorldFirst, Embark, Azimo, Tandem Bank, and many more.
Nick Perrett, CEO of Prosper, said: “We were blown away by the incredible support of our investors. Beating our £600,000 target in just 4 hours, and now closing on £750,000 – before we’ve even opened to the public – is a fantastic endorsement of the team and proposition we have built. I’m excited now to open this offer to the public!”
Since its launch last week, when it opened for founding members, Prosper has launched SIPP, ISA and general investment accounts.
It has three initial pillars:
- It will offer some of the highest cash interest rates in the market;
- Already, it has gone live with some zero-cost index funds from major asset managers such as Vanguard, BlackRock, and Fidelity, and
- Prosper will open up access to private market investment, initially for sophisticated HNWIs.