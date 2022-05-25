View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 25, 2022

British fintech Previse garners $18m in Series B funding

UK-based fintech company Previse has secured a funding of $18m in the first phase of its Series B funding round.

The round was led by Chinese conglomerate Tencent with participation from Previse’s existing investors such as Augmentum Fintech and Reefknot.

Previse will use the proceeds to accelerate the expansion of its ‘data-driven’ working capital finance solutions aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The fintech said it has already onboarded new partners, added new solutions and increased its geographic coverage in 2022. 

Every year, trade worth more than $24 trillion is carried out between 20 million SMEs and leading 5,000 corporate buyers across the globe, Previse said.

The need for working capital finance to support this trade is enormous, it noted.

Previse uses artificial intelligence-powered analytics tools to mine B2B network data, which is then used to predict future revenue and price risks.

Its solutions give SMEs access to ‘cost-effective’ working capital embedded in the existing B2B platforms, which are used by businesses to transact.

Previse believes it is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the demand for technology.

Previse co-founder and CEO Paul Christensen said: “We are delighted to have completed this first phase of our Series B round, which will allow us to accelerate the adoption of our working capital finance solutions. To have Tencent lead our round is a great endorsement of our model and the opportunity we are addressing.”

Free Report
img

How is AI impacting the future of Banking?

In banking, artificial intelligence (AI) use cases range from enhancing client interactions through chatbots; to providing better loan terms through data-driven risk assessments; and the automation of laborious back-end processes. Banks can realize the benefits of AI in cost savings, quality improvements, expansion of services, and increased personalization in these product offerings. GlobalData’s AI in Banking Thematic Research report provides you with an in-depth lens into the impact of artificial intelligence on the industry. We highlight both the challenges and opportunities associated with the innovative technology now, and in the future. Our report also covers:
  • Major players and companies
  • Market size and growth forecasts
  • Case studies
  • Sector scorecard
There has never been a more important time for banks to invest in AI. With threats to the industry coming from both disruptive fintechs and the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be proactive in adopting strategies and processes to help you remain competitive and desirable to consumers. Download the full report to get ahead of the competition.
by GlobalData
Enter your details here to receive your free Report.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU