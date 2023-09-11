Every year, the sector comes together at this event to discuss the goings on at one of banking’s oldest and most traditional hubs.

Topics of discussion are the future of private banking, the rise of entrepreneurs, and digital disruption.

This year’s event will be held on 14 December 2023 at the Zurich Marriot.

Speakers so far include:

Rosa Sangiorgio, Head of Responsible Investing, Pictet

Burkhard P. Varnholt, Chief Investment Officer, Head of Investments, UBS

Stefan Kirsch, Head of International Private Banking, Managing Director, Bergos Bank

Nayana Talwar, Head Private Clients & Family Offices, Sygnum Bank

Sarah Gadd, Chief Data Officer and Head of Data & Process Engineering, Julius Baer

André Bantli, Head Investments, Distribution & Client Management, Vontobel

The awards also launch today and we are looking for submissions.

Categories include:

EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

OUTSTANDING UHNW OFFERING IN SWITZERLAND

OUTSTANDING PHILANTHROPY PROPOSITION IN SWITZERLAND

OUTSTANDING FAMILY OFFICE PROPOSITION IN SWITZERLAND

OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND – MIDDLE OFFICE (VENDOR)

OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND – BACK OFFICE (VENDOR)

OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IN SWITZERLAND (BANK)

OUTSTANDING FRONT-END DIGITAL SOLUTIONS PROVIDER (VENDOR)

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE AND ETHICAL INVESTMENT

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

OUTSTANDING BOUTIQUE PRIVATE BANK IN SWITZERLAND

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – SWITZERLAND – INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – SWITZERLAND- DOMESTIC PLAYERS

For more information ont he awards, how to apply, and the submission form, please click here.

The deadline for nominations is 6 October 2023 and the ceremony will be the evening of the conference.