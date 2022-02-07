PAI buys Texas-based ATM management company TouchPoint 21

Brink’s Company Payment Alliance International (PAI) has announced the acquisition of TouchPoint 21, an ATM and cash management services provider.

The acquisition gives PAI will access to TouchPoint 21’s capabilities in advanced ATM and Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) terminals. It also adds Texas-based company’s in-house servicing and armoured teams to PAI workforce.

PAI, which offers ATM portfolio management tools and services, claimed that banks and credit unions can drive greater growth by fully outsourcing ATM operations and leveraging cash automation technology such as ITMs.

Additionally, customers can gain enhanced management and real-time visibility into their ATM fleets by using PAI’s proprietary technology toolset, it added.

PAI CEO David Dove said: “The TouchPoint 21 team is committed to simplifying and improving ATM operations for its customers. Their track record of innovation and customer service fits perfectly with us. I look forward to expanding our service model with the expertise the TouchPoint 21 team brings.”

TouchPoint 21 CEO Brett Koedam said: “Joining with PAI unlocks an expanded value set for our customers and also enables us to deliver these benefits to a much wider customer base.

“The capabilities that PAI has developed complement what TouchPoint 21 has built, and PAI’s focus on customer satisfaction is equal to our own. Together, we will drive continued growth as we help financial institutions deliver new solutions to their customers.”

The financial value of the deal was not disclosed.

Notably, The Brink’s Company acquired PAI for $213m in April 2021 as part of its ‘Strategy 2.3’ in North America.