OTP Group taps FLOWX.AI to accelerate digital banking transformation

OTP Group has joined forces with enterprise technology provider FLOWX.AI to accelerate its transition towards cloud infrastructure.

The partnership will see FLOWX.AI act as OTP Group’s digital orchestration engine, allowing it to develop and offer digital services in multiple markets.

Hungary-based OTP Group provides financial services through various subsidiaries and is said to be a leading banking group in Central and Eastern Europe.

It has operations in 11 countries and caters to over 16 million customers through a network of over 1,500 branches and a team of 40,000.

FLOWX.AI is a low-code/no-code platform that helps financial service providers develop crucial capabilities for customers and employees such as onboarding for retail and corporate operations, mortgages and unsecured lending.

The platform integrates with the client’s legacy systems to enhance front-end user experience, integration, data, and cloud migration capabilities.

OTP Bank România deputy CEO of digital division Constantin Mares said: “I am excited to partner with FLOWX.AI – as a key digital orchestrator. This partnership will enable us to serve our multiple markets rapidly, yet with a local touch, as well as to align the digital delivery to the business needs.

“Using such advanced platforms coupled with our migration to a modern, cloud-based architecture also help us attract the right talent and continue building an innovation-focused culture.”

FLOWX.AI CEO and co-founder Ioan Iacob said: “We are happy to partner with OTP Bank – their vision is precisely why we built FLOWX.AI: to empower business and technology teams to work together to deliver easy to use, end-to-end digital experiences and products in weeks – not in years.

“Our platform solves both for the reliability required in such complex regulatory environments and also for the speed that today’s customers and employees require.”