Brazilian digital lender Nubank turns to Splunk to enhance capabilities

Brazilian digital banking major Nubank has selected US-based software vendor Splunk for its IT monitoring and business needs.

As part of the collaboration, Nubank will use the Splunk Cloud Platform to optimise its operations present in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

The digital bank’s engineering team will leverage Splunk’s platform to interact across departments with compliance teams and security professionals.

Splunk said it technology will give Nubank insights into systems performance and service delivery.

Related

The digital bank is also using software vendor’s workload pricing to meet growth projections and budgetary goals.

Nubank CTO Matt Swann said: “With data coming in from hundreds, if not thousands, of locations, Splunk provides us with foundational visibility into our systems, helping us to diagnose, solve, monitor and manage in a more efficient way.

“Data is one of our most valuable assets and we rely heavily on Splunk to manage and remove the complexities with microservices so we can focus on delivering the best customer experience.”

Splunk senior vice president and chief customer officer Katie Bianchi said: “As a digital native, cloud-based and mobile-first business, Nubank’s commitment to reinventing the future of financial services is a significant mission that requires a technology partner that not only can make sense of complexity but also has the ability to scale and evolve with their pace of innovation and customer growth.”

Earlier this year, Nubank secured a $650m line of credit from Morgan Stanley, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC to bolster operations in Mexico and Colombia.