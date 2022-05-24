EML’s Nuapay expand open banking coverage into 20 new countries

Nuapay, the open banking arm of EML Payments, has expanded its connectivity to lenders in 20 new European countries.

EML said Nuapay is one of the first open banking providers to cover the Eurozone and expand into Eastern Europe and non-Euro Nordics.

With the expansion, Nuapay now covers 2,250 banks in 28 countries across Europe with the potential to reach 420 million customers via its banking platform.

New countries covered by the open banking provider include Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden.

Related

EML Nuapay business division CEO Brian Hanrahan said: “We are delighted to grow our open banking presence in Central and Eastern Europe and Scandanavia and for Nuapay to emerge as one of the only providers with an expansive Europe-wide reach.”

EML’s solutions support card issuing, payment accounts, open banking, direct debits and pay-outs.

In September 2021, EML acquired Sentenial and its open banking brand, Nuapay in a deal valued at €70m to enter the European open banking space.

Through Nuapay, banks, fintechs, merchants, payment service providers and other businesses can embed open banking within their services. It enables both open banking payments and data sharing.

Nuapay is a direct member of UK Faster Payments and an indirect participant bank in the SEPA payment network.

In late 2021, Nuapay expanded its open banking coverage into Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.