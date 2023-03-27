The agreement enables Navy Federal to adopt Blend’s platform and cover membership and deposit account products besides their mortgage and equity offerings. Through Blend’s deposit account solution, Navy Federal will further automation of its processes and unify workflows across different acquisition channels.

New customers can now open new accounts in just minutes, from identity and eligibility verification to membership confirmation, decisioning and new-account funding.

Blend’s Composable Origination platform is a low-code platform which allows users to build unique workflows and custom integrations based on their business needs.

Nima Ghamsari, head of Blend, welcomed the partnership.

“We are thrilled to deepen our long-time relationship with Navy Federal to support this initiative in streamlining deposit account openings”, Ghamsari said. “The ability to rapidly deploy innovative solutions in cases like these validates the flexibility and power of our product offerings underpinned by Blend Builder, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on providing best-in-class offerings to America’s service members”, he continued.

Navy Federal provides banking services to its members, the military and their families.