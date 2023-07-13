NatWest has launched its Tap to Pay service on iOS, reducing hardware and enabling businesses and their customers to transact more easily

Tyl by NatWest provides businesses with more flexibility at checkout and gives customers convenient payment options. The new tap-to-pay solution accepts contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses built-in features to keep businesses’ and customers’ data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers on the device or its servers.

Mark Brant, chief payments officer at NatWest, said: “Customers now expect the convenience and wider choice of using contactless credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets such as Apple Pay, to make seamless and secure purchases wherever they shop.

“Equally, entrepreneurs and businesses are always looking for ways to streamline their operations, boost sales and connect with their customers regardless of location, all while benefiting from tech to make their own sales experience seamless”, Brant added. “And for aspiring entrepreneurs, you just need a good business idea and an iPhone to start getting paid – enabling a whole new wave of opportunities.”

The move comes after, in June, the UK bank launched an offer for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including two years of free business banking to UK businesses switching their main banking account to a NatWest Business Current Account.

Customers earning up to £2m that switch to NatWest get 24 months of free banking services. This can help them save up to £2,000, according to NatWest customers whose returns range between £1.95-2m and who currently pay an average of £909 per year in changes.

“Tap to Pay iPhone within the NatWest Tap to Pay app enables us to meet all these needs and put contactless payments into the pockets of businesses, optimising the in-person payment experience for all. NatWest was one of the first UK banks to bring Apple Pay to customers in the UK, and we are proud to continue to provide access to the latest in payments technology by being one of the first to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to merchants in the UK”, Brant continued.