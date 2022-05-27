NatWest looking to increase headcount by 15% in India

British banking group NatWest is looking to expand its current headcount in India by 15% this year, business newspaper BusinessLine reported citing a senior executive.

As part of the plan, the bank is looking to hire data scientists and software engineers.

Currently, the banking group employs more than 13,800 people in India, which is its largest base of employees outside the UK.

Most of the NatWest employees in the country are focused on developing tech-based services and solutions to serve the bank’s customer base in the UK.

Speaking to the publication, NatWest group chief administrative officer Simon McNamara said: “India has got high-quality engineering talent. We are now seeing dramatic increase in need for data scientists — people who can understand data, get intelligence from data and use that to personalise and empathise services we provide to customers.

“Our purpose is delivery of emotionally intelligent services through digital means in majority and complement them by our branches. What we are seeing now is growth in emotional engagement through these digital channels beyond transactional services and giving intelligence insights to customers…insights a lot of which we delivered through out the pandemic leveraging our teams in India.”

Notably, McNamara is part of the NatWest Group executive leadership who are visiting India to access fintech partnerships in the country.

The bank does not plan to expand its operations in India outside the existing locations that are Chennai, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Additionally, the bank seeks to enhance the skills of its existing personnel in the country to meet business objectives.

Earlier, media reports said that the British bank is looking to launch a separate digital bank for small businesses.