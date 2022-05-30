Monty Finance to launch new solutions in Middle East

UK-based technology firm Monty Finance is planning to launch new fintech solutions in the Middle East as part of its international expansion plans.

Monty Finance will participate in the upcoming Seamless Middle East exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre and announce MontyPay, which will be rolled out in the region soon.

MontyPay is a digital payment gateway, which is available in the UK, European Union, Indonesia, Singapore, Bahrain, Nigeria, Jordan, and Lebanon.

The technology provider will also use the event to tap clients looking to digitise their services.

Related

Earlier, Monty had launched its digital banking platform MyMonty in the region.

Through MontyPay and MyMonty, the firm will provide digital financial services to the fintech sector in the Middle East.

Monty Finance CEO Bruno Martorano said: “The Emirates has a robust fintech sector that supports innovation. It is the best place to engage potential partners that will help us achieve our growth plans.

“It represents a fantastic opportunity for our suite of fintech solutions. Overall, the fintech sector in the Middle East is growing rapidly with a compounded annual growth rate of 30% with many businesses outside of the financial industry also looking to capitalise on digital trends. So now is the right time to push for digital-first solutions across sectors like payments and banking.”

MyMonty SVP Charles Matta said: “By partnering with us, banks will launch their own neo bank and companies will be able to run their fintech businesses while addressing their customers’ needs and achieving unprecedented levels of value.”