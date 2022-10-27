India’s Money View in talks for fresh round of equity funding

Image: Money View offers personal loans and buy-now-buy-later products. Credit: Free stock photos from www.rupixen.com from Pixabay.

Money View, a Bengaluru, India-based online financial services provider, is in talks for fresh round of equity funding, reported The Economic Times, citing sources aware of the matter.

This will be its second funding round in 2022 and is expected to take its valuation to around $1bn.

As part of the new fundraise, the firm is in talks to raise up to $150m.

Private equity firm Apis Partners is expected to lead the round with an investment of about $65m as well as join as the new investor.

Remaining investment amount is expected to come from internal investors and private equity funds.

On pre-money basis, the startup may be valued anywhere between $900m and $925m and $1bn post money.

Its last prescribed valuation was $625m in March, when it raised $75m from Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Evolvence India, and Accel.

Set up in 2014, Money View offers personal loans and buy-now-buy-later products, and personal financial management solutions.

It has partnered with more than 15 financial institutions for its fintech offerings.

With the proceeds from the fresh fund raise, the firm plans to expand product portfolio, start new services, including insurance, wealth management, digital banking solutions.

Money View’s fresh round comes at a time when Reserve Bank of India has taken steps to control the digital lending firms with new guidelines. Fintechs are expected to comply with these guidelines by 30 November.