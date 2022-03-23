Mizuho taps Google Cloud to digitise retail banking business

Mizuho Financial Group has formed a partnership with Google Cloud to fuel the digital transformation of its retail banking services.

The tie-up will see Mizuho building a digital marketing platform on Google Cloud. The platform, integrated with Google Analytics, will provide the group with real-time insights on customer preferences and enable it to use the data to offer bespoke offerings.

The Japanese banking group will also leverage Google Cloud to develop new digital financial service offerings such as banking-as-a-service. This will help in delivering new digital products and strengthen customer relationships.

Additionally, Mizuho will leverage Google Cloud’s security engineering capabilities to modernise its systems and make its digital infrastructure and system development process more agile and secure.

Mizuho Financial Group president and group CEO Masahiro Kihara said: “The global spread of Covid-19 along with megatrends such as digitalisation, the ageing population, and globalisation have led to significant changes in our lifestyles and economies.

“To deliver on the needs of our customers in this new era, we are working with Google to enhance our operational capabilities, innovate across our online and mobile channels, and transform our corporate culture.”

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “The use of cloud technology, including real-time data, analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning, is progressing rapidly in the banking industry in Japan.

“Mizuho Financial Group is embracing these trends and deploying Google Cloud to its digital transformation projects and we are thrilled to partner with the bank on its cloud journey.”