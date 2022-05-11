Metro Bank launches second edition of start-up collaboration programme

Metro Bank has launched the second edition of its start-up collaboration programme in partnership with L Marks.

The initiative, called Metro Bank Magic Makers, is designed to discover solutions that can enhance the lender’s capabilities.

In 2021, three start-ups, Surfly, Solidatus and Poly AI, were selected by the UK-based bank whose solutions have been formally adopted and are currently being implemented.

During the ten-week programme, start-ups will be mentored by senior stakeholders of Metro Bank, gain insights from experts in the sector and have the opportunity to test and validate their solutions.

Metro Bank customer experience director Kat Robinson said: “Working with start-ups enabled us to not only capitalise on the latest technological innovations but also roll out the test and implementation at pace. Being so agile has been key to delivering positive change for our customers.

“We are now appealing both internally and externally for ideas and solutions that will once again transform our customer experience and we are really excited to see what is out there.”

This year’s programme is focused on areas such as customer experience, optimisation of data and systems along with sustainable and responsible banking among others.

L Marks CEO Daniel Saunders said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Metro Bank for a second year. Building on the success of last year’s Magic Makers programme, we will discover and connect Metro Bank with more of the world’s most exciting and innovative start-ups and scale-ups.”

Last month, the mid-sized lender launched a new Asset Based Lending (ABL) product in the UK.