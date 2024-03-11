Matsui Securities has chosen global fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions‘ cloud-based SaaS post-trade processing solution to improve productivity in its stock lending business.

The front office component and system integration will be developed by system integrator Intelligent Wave, which will also offer Matsui Securities project management and general consulting services.

With versatile options, Broadridge offers worldwide simplification, innovation, and change throughout the trade lifecycle.

Matsui Securities will be able to handle all stock lending and borrowing transactions, compute necessary collateral, process, and settle them, and automatically compute fees, rebates, and manufactured dividends by using Broadridge’s cloud-based post-trade SaaS solution.

Shinichi Uzawa, managing director, corporate division at Matsui Securities stated: “Hitherto, we have operated an internally developed system for stock lending transactions, but as our business has grown it has become bloated, making system maintenance a significant burden. By adopting Broadridge’s post-trade processing solution with its proven global track record, we expect to reduce our maintenance burden and facilitate a far more stable management with much greater operational efficiency.”

Ian Strudwick, managing director, head of Asia Pacific at Broadridge added: “We are delighted to work with Matsui Securities and Intelligent Wave to meet their clients’ current and future stock lending needs in Japan. In today’s competitive online securities brokerage market, margin compression means that our clients are looking at new revenue growth opportunities and operating efficiencies. Our modular platform allows them to achieve these goals, quickly and with ease, and provides the flexibility for future expansion of their services locally and globally at scale.”

Most recently, NorthWall Capital, a London-based credit investment company providing private capital solutions, has embraced the Sentry loan portfolio management solution from Broadridge in order enhance its credit business and optimise the management and operation of its private debt portfolio.

Broadridge’s Sentry solution improves both transparency and precision in the private credit process while also providing front-to-back-office capability to boost overall productivity to firms such as NorthWall.