Market Financial Solutions secures £125m funding to expand product lines

British specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has secured £125m in funding to meet growing demand for bridging products and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

The latest funding, which comes from an investment bank, enhances MFS’ capacity and provides diversification for growing its specialist offerings.

With a focus on large bridging loans and BTL mortgages, MFS hopes to grow its loan book to £1.1bn in 2023.

The firm has a team of more than 80 employees operating from two offices. It plans to use the proceeds to expand its product lines

Based in London, the bridging lender was founded in 2006, and early this year, the firm launched its BTL mortgage offering to complement its existing portfolio.

MFS’ BTL mortgage offerings cover both ‘vanilla’ and large, complex deals.

MFS CEO Paresh Raja said: “We are delighted to have secured this additional £125m funding from leading financial institutions.

“This will support the growth across our bridging and BTL product lines, and keep us on track to meet our goal of reaching a £1.1bn loan book for 2023. Support of existing and new investors to increase their funding for MFS underlines the quality and strength of the platform.

“Throughout 2022, we have continued to experience high demand from brokers and borrowers – particularly for large loans, BTL mortgages and complex deals – and we continue to service the demand with highly efficient processes.”