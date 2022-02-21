Cloud banking platform Mambu has formed a partnership with payments as a service (PaaS) provider Change Financial (Change) to offer digital banking and payment solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

Under the partnership, Change’s Vertexon PaaS platform will be integrated into Mambu’s application programming interface (API)-driven cloud banking platform.

The partnership will see Mambu and Change leverage an ecosystem approach to offer SaaS solutions to financial institutions in Australia and New Zealand.

It will allow Mambu’s platform to integrate debit/credit card and processing capabilities along with digital card payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Change’s solutions support buy-now-pay-later features for cards and transaction processing for Mastercard, Visa, Amex, JCB and UnionPay.

Mambu managing director for Asia Pacific Myles Bertrand said: “Mambu’s partnership with Change strengthens our digital payments capabilities, whilst enabling Change to connect its customers to our market-leading cloud-native core banking solution.

“Change’s product roadmap and focus on the provision of seamless digital payments is a powerful addition to Mambu’s composable cloud banking foundation. We see a great deal of synergy in this partnership, and we are excited about the opportunities it will bring to our customers.”

Change chief product officer Vinnie D’Alessandro said: “The strategic partnership with Mambu supports our growth objectives for the Australian and New Zealand markets. Our card payments and processing technologies are essential for a modern digital banking experience, and our combined solutions with Mambu’s composable banking platform will deliver innovative payment and digital banking solutions to our end customers.”