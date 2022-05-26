Mambu, Brim partner on digital banking and embedded finance in North America

US-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) banking platform Mambu has allied with Brim Financial to offer digital banking, deposit and cards platform across the US and Canada.

The tie-up will see Brim integrating its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) technology and card infrastructure with Mambu’s cloud-native composable banking platform.

Brim’s other services including virtual cards and digital payments for both consumers and businesses will also be integrated into Mambu’s platform.

The partnership is aimed at delivering digital-first banking solutions and embedded finance products quickly at a lower cost.

Related

Mambu head of partners for North America Cyrus Taheri said: “We have a lot of synergy with Brim and, together, we are uniquely positioned in the market to support financial institutions through their digital strategy, by creating a seamless embedded finance experience.

“Our value proposition is centred on offering a complete platform that can be deployed at speed. Together, we can help institutions rapidly compose and launch best in class banking experiences.”

Brim Financial CEO & founder Rasha Katabi said: “We are partnering with Mambu to redefine banking services in North America. In today’s fast-evolving landscape, FIs, fintechs and non-FIs are looking for speed to market and real-time innovation.

“We offer comprehensive card and banking solutions, providing customers the ability to quickly bring to market new and innovative products and services for businesses and consumers.”

The partnership follows Mambu’s €235m funding round, which valued it close to €5bn.