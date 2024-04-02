Start-up Coadjute, which aims to link all stakeholders in the housing process, has received a £3m ($3.7m) investment from Lloyds Banking Group. Rightmove, Nationwide, and NatWest have also contributed money to Coadjute.

In its capacity as the primary investor, Lloyds Banking Group has collaborated with these significant strategic partners to assist Coadjute in reaching its goal of assisting the housing sector in streamlining some of its most difficult obstacles, as well as expediting the home-buying process.

The Coadjute platform connects current property software systems throughout the whole home-buying process. It makes it possible for related parties to exchange messages and files in a timely and safe manner, boosting openness and efficiency at every stage of the property purchase process, from banks to conveyancers to estate agents.

Moreover, the Coadjute network employs distributed databases and is intended to fit behind the front-end platforms that businesses now use, reliably linking all participants.

This is the most recent strategic investment made by Lloyds Banking Group’s fintech investment team, which seeks potential to invest in firms ranging from Seed to Series B that may drive profitable expansion for the bank while also providing digital solutions to customers and clients.

Furthermore, the purchase of Coadjute is a component of Lloyds Banking Group’s larger initiative to assist the UK housing market by utilising its size and scope to facilitate access to cost-effective, secure, and sustainable housing.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

According to recent Lloyds Banking Group research, 30% of people intending to become homeowners for the first time do not comprehend the process of buying a home, with 51% knowing it very little.

Coadjute’s approach may make it easier and less expensive to acquire a property in the long run, benefiting both first-time buyers and those looking to relocate.

Robin Scher, head of fintech investment at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We believe Coadjute’s innovative technology has the potential to revolutionise the property buying process for all, and dramatically improve the speed and simplicity of purchasing a home. As the lead investors, we have coordinated with key industry partners to support Coadjute in delivering their fundraise.

“We look forward to working with them closely, continuing our strategic growth in the fintech sector but also as the UK’s largest mortgage provider, providing direct benefit to our customers and clients.”

Dan Salmons, CEO of Coadjute added: “At Coadjute, we’re passionate about the power of collaboration and see it as the main way we can improve the property transaction process for buyers and sellers. We are delighted to be partnering with major players Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide, NatWest and Rightmove and we see this as a huge step forward in the work we are doing to build a truly digital property market.”