A fresh alert from Lloyds Bank states that victims have reported 23% more bitcoin investment scams this year than there were at this time in 2022.

Each victim of a cryptocurrency investment fraud loses, on average, £10,741 ($13,162), an increase from £7,010 ($8,588) the previous year. This surpasses all kinds of consumer fraud (like romance or buy scams).

According to the data, social media is the starting point for 66% of all investment frauds, with Facebook and Instagram being the most popular platforms.

It comprises a variety of deceptive advertisements, fictitious celebrity endorsements, and direct message targeting.

Curse of cryptocurrency

The organised crime groups that perpetrate scams are always changing their strategies to take advantage of fresh developments and deceive more people into dealing with their money.

Their target audience has expanded lately to include youthful investors, who are frequently drawn to bitcoin trading due to its apparent “get rich quick” appeal.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Occupying individuals in the 25–34 age bracket involves 25% of the victims of cryptocurrency scams.

For victims of cryptocurrency investment scams at Lloyds Banking Group, Revolut is the most popular recipient of Faster Payments (but that’s not always where the money ends up; it can go somewhere else).

Furthermore, Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds Bank, stated: “Investing can be a great way to make money, but you need to make sure your money is going to a trusted, genuine company. Crypto is a highly risky asset class and remains largely unregulated, which makes it an attractive area for fraudsters to exploit. If something goes wrong, you’re unlikely to get your money back.

“Predictably, social media platforms are the main breeding ground for this type of scam, with a mix of bogus ads, fake endorsements and cloned accounts being key to fraudsters’ methods. It’s time these tech firms took responsibility for protecting their customers, stopping scams at source, and contributing to refunds when their platforms are used to defraud innocent victims.”

Indicators of a cryptocurrency fraud

While real cryptocurrency investments are extremely risky—the FCA advises investors to be ready to lose all of their money—each investor must make that decision personally in the end.

It is crucial to bear in mind, though, that con artists will do all within reason to persuade investors that they are legitimate.

This can involve creating fictitious businesses, social media accounts, and websites that mimic authentic businesses. They might even create professional-looking investment literature.

When it comes to cryptocurrency scams, there are two primary methods by which con artists steal the money of potential investors:

The illusion

Here, there isn’t a real cryptocurrency or investing platform present. The scammer, who usually assumes the identity of an “investment manager,” guarantees that any money sent by the victim would be invested on their behalf and frequently offers enormous profits.

The takeover

In such instances, the victim may have a real investment account with a reputable website like Coinbase or Binance that exists in their name.

Since many trading platforms only perform cursory checks when creating new accounts, either the victim will be instructed how to put this up or it will be activated on their behalf.

Upon receiving money, victims could be duped into giving the fraudster access to their digital wallet or their account login credentials.