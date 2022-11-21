LGBTQIA+ neobank Daylight raises $15m through Series A round

Image: Daylight plans to use this investment to expand its services to support LGBTQ+ people looking to start and expand their families. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay .

Daylight, a US-based digital bank to offer financial products and services for LGBTQIA+ community, has raised $15m in Series A financing.

This funding round was led by Anthemis Group, and had seen participation from CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, and Gaingels, among others.

Anthemis Group managing director Vinay Singh will join Daylight’s board of directors, along with Daylight co-founder and chief operating officer Billie Simmons.

Daylight plans to use this investment to expand its services to support LGBTQ+ people looking to start and expand their families.

About 3.8 million LGBTQ+ millennials are planning to expand their family in the next five years and the company aims to tap them.

Daylight Money will roll out a new subscription service called Daylight Grow, a financial and family planning product designed specifically for LGBTQ+ and their families.

Simmons said: “Family creation is a major life event for queer people and the challenges we face are increasingly more complex than those for non-LGBTQ people. Daylight Grow will help queer people navigate through the complex legal and financial challenges involved, making it faster and easier to start a family and unlocking critical intergenerational wealth for our community.”

The product will be officially launched in early 2023.

When the product is launched, subscribers of Daylight Grow will receive a personalised family creation plan covering financial, legal, and logistical milestones customised to requirements; family planning concierges to offer financial advice and logistical support; a family-building marketplace with family attorney networks, and IVF and surrogacy clinics in their area; and access to family-building loans

The company will provide hundreds of free subscriptions to low-income, marginalised families in those US states where LGBTQ+ rights are under significant attack legally.

Currently, Daylight Grow is undertaking research and development of the product with a pilot programme.