Laurentian Bank of Canada takes Kyndryl support for cloud transformation journey

Kyndryl’s support in the cloud transformation journey will help the bank to provide its customers a seamless experience at all interaction touchpoints. Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay.

Laurentian Bank of Canada has taken the support of IT infrastructure services Kyndryl for a new cloud landing zone, leveraging cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure.

The bank now stands to benefit from a strong foundation to deploy its next-generation hybrid multicloud environment, enabling it to provide engaging customer experiences and gain innovative digital capabilities.

With this new environment, the bank will have its digital services function efficiently and securely, which will in turn allow its customers to benefit from an optimal and seamless experience at all interaction touchpoints.

Furthermore, the bank will be able to speed up the introduction of its digital onboarding solution and provide its reimagined and more customer-centric VISA experience.

Kyndryl has expertise in integrating across vendors. It also has understanding of mission-critical systems and brought several years of managed services support to the bank, and innovation and differentiated capabilities suited to the requirements of the bank.

Furthermore, Kyndryl claims to have the ability to tap into a wide host of technologies and skills, including its own global strategic alliances, along with Microsoft Azure to support the bank’s cloud transformation journey.

Laurentian Bank chief information technology officer and executive vice president Beel Yaqub said: “With this milestone, we are executing on several key priorities of Laurentian Bank’s strategic plan, including enabling our digital-first approach and accelerating the introduction of our digital onboarding solution. Through a strategic partnership with Kyndryl, we are using our size as an advantage to drive innovation, agility, and speed.”



Kyndryl Canada president Xerxes Cooper said: “Financial services institutions are in a time of disruption and change as they adapt to suit their customers’ increasingly digital expectations. Laurentian Bank has clearly defined their strategy for customer-focused growth, and they are achieving their milestones at a remarkable pace. Kyndryl is proud to be a long-time partner of Laurentian Bank, and we are thrilled to support their transformation journey as they continue to define best practices for Canadians’ personal and business banking experiences.”

In 2016, Laurentian Bank of Canada chose Temenos RetailSuite, including core banking platform and analytics and reporting solutions, to power its retail and commercial banking operations.