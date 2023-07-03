Using Klarna’s proprietary technology, the new virtual shopping solution enables brands to engage with customers while they browse their webpage. Stellar will provide product experts for brand partners, covering multiple languages and providing advice and insight for online customers through an online chat box.

Customers then can start a live video chat with their product expert; the online meeting will take place from a studio space where Stellar’s teams can showcase products, help with onboarding or answer technical queries.

Direct-to-consumer brands have, since Covid, been heavily investing in omnichannel retail strategies to deliver better shopping experiences for their clients.

Emma Ede, CEO of Stellar Global, said: “We are thrilled to finally be able to launch this amazing partnership.

“As a business, we know that delivering a customer experience that makes an impact is paramount to securing sales, improving advocacy and creating customers for life”, Ede added. “With Klarna, we have found the perfect partner to deliver amazing experiences virtually and at scale – allowing us to help more brands thrive in an ever-more competitive space.”

Klarna provides buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services – short-term loans that are “interest-free”. In FY2022, the company suffered $1bn in operating losses, up from $680m recorded in 2021.

The Swedish BNPL outfit has since declared that operating losses have improved by 78% from Q1 2022 on an adjusted basis.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Stellar Global to bring great value to brands and shoppers globally through Virtual Shopping”, a spokesperson from Klarna said. “We look forward to providing best-in-class retail excellence to our global consumer base and enable brands to engage with their audience in this way.”