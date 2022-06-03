Kiya.ai launches banking metaverse in India Kiyaverse

Kiya.ai, a digital solutions provider for the banking and financial sector, has announced the launch of a banking metaverse, dubbed Kiyaverse.

Kiyaverse, India’s first-ever metaverse, is aimed at enabling customers to access various banking services virtually.

Initially, Kiya.ai will allow the banks to launch their metaverse for clients, partners, and employees.

The technology vendor plans to add tokens as NFTs and integrate CBDC to offer open finance capabilities in a Web3.0 environment.

According to Kiya.ai, the new offering will interface its open API connectors with aggregators, and gateways to offer a super-app and marketplace on the metaverse.

Kiyaverse will leverage haptics enabled headsets to provide a near real-world interaction to customers, it added.

The platform is expected to provide real-world banking services in a virtual environment such as AI-based digital customer interaction, portfolio analysis, and co-lending among others.

Kiya.ai MD and CEO Rajesh Mirjankar said: “While digital banking is functionally interdependent and inclusive, it is all too often seen as being emotionally detached. Metaverse allows banks to use cutting-edge technology with a human touch which will significantly deepen and personalise customer interaction.

“Kiyaverse offers meaningful applications in the metaverse that apply to relevant business use cases in the real world. It will enable banks to harness the potential of enhanced UX to bring out the best outcomes for data visualisation and gamification of processes and procedures.

“Kiyaverse provides cross-functional multi-experience using personalised avatars across real world, mixed reality & virtual reality environments.”