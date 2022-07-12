Kerv buys Communications Compliance Practice from TDS Global

UK-based Kerv has acquired the Communications Compliance Practice business of TDS Global for an undisclosed sum.

Through the deal, the cloud & digital transformation services provider hopes to gain key core technology capabilities and cater to the UK’s Tier 1 banking and financial services sector.

As part of the deal, Kerv plans to retain all 40 employees of the acquired business, with the existing leadership joining Kerv in senior roles.

The acquired entity, which has been rebranded to Kerv Communications Compliance Practice, provides compliance services to major global financial services institutions including 50% of the Tier 1 banks in the UK.

It allows clients to ensure compliance across communication channels including Zoom, Symphony, Microsoft Teams, mobile, social media, and messaging platforms.

Kerv executive chair Alastair Mills said: “Across all Kerv’s practices we have a strong focus on helping our customers transform their business by migrating to and then transforming in the cloud. As we approach our second anniversary, this acquisition is another significant milestone in the development of the group.

“With the compliance world relatively slow to migrate to the cloud compared to other sectors, this is a transformation that is now happening at pace and Kerv is well placed to capitalise on this significant market trend.”

Kerv Communications Compliance Practice managing director Brad Gorton said: “The opportunity to build on our global cloud capabilities, to extend our digital services and to accelerate investment in our automation, monitoring and proprietary technology by leveraging Kerv’s capabilities is fantastic for us and our customers.

“Bringing the rest of the Kerv group’s portfolio to our customers and providing our compliance expertise to the Kerv client base will help us accelerate our own growth even further.”