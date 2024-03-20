Credit: Shutterstock

Keebeck Wealth Management, an independent advisory firm geared to strategic wealth management for entrepreneurs and multigenerational families, has joined forces with Qdeck to provide Keebeck’s consumers with tailored and smooth access to information and insights on potential investment strategies.

Keebeck will be able to effectively work with clients on the Qadvisor platform due to the support of Qdeck, a fintech startup that uses generative AI and investment technology for registered investment advisors (RIAs).

Moreover, Qadvisor allows Keebeck Wealth Management to offer its clients with unique digital experiences, such as real-time financial information and faster communication.

These enable Keebeck’s advisers to evaluate vast amounts of data in order to provide customised advice and insights based on detailed market analysis and specific financial objectives.

Bruce K. Lee, Founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating that: “Our collaboration with Qdeck and use of the company’s Qadvisor platform represents a pivotal moment in our mission to provide exceptional, highly personalised service and innovative wealth management services that deliver alignment, access and an edge. We go to great lengths to vet best-in-class technology to ensure our clients’ unique needs and investing aspirations are at the forefront of our advisory process.”

Qdeck’s CEO, Jagdeesh Prakasam also added: “We are thrilled to partner with Keebeck Wealth Management and integrate Qadvisor into their suite of service offerings. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the wealth management experience and offer clients unparalleled personalised service and strategic investment solutions.”

The addition of Qadvisor to Keebeck’s wealth management offerings is a noteworthy development in the financial sector’s application of AI technology.

Through this relationship, Keebeck Wealth Management not only shows its continued commitment to innovation and creaivity in wealth management, but it also sets a new benchmark for client care.