Swedish fintech Juni raises $206m in equity and debt funding

Swedish fintech company Juni has closed its $206m funding round, which includes both equity and debt investment.

The $100m Series B round was led by Mubadala Capital and saw participation from Juni’s existing investors including EQT Ventures, Felix Capital, Cherry Ventures, and Partners of DST Global.

Juni secured $106m in venture debt financing from TriplePoint Capital, which takes its total funding to $282m to date.

The fintech, which was founded in 2020, offers an all-in-one financial management platform for e-commerce entrepreneurs.

Related

It claims to offer clients a holistic view of their finances by bringing together physical and virtual cards, credit cards, accounting, analytics, and digital advertising platforms.

Juni plans to use the proceeds to build tools and solutions for e-commerce owners to enable them to gain new insight and scale their business.

The proceeds will also be used to support their growth via the Juni credit card offering.

Juni co-founder and CEO Samir El-Sabini said: “We are very proud to have secured this funding in such a challenging environment. We are on a mission to give e-commerce businesses peace of mind by making financial management easy.

“With this funding, we will help e-commerce businesses win by building the right insights, features and integrations while injecting capital into their marketing spend. We are committed to building the best financial companion for e-commerce and we are thrilled to have fantastic investors on board who share our strategic vision.”

In July 2021, Juni raised $21.5m in funding just three months after it officially opened for business.