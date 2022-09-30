JPMorgan plans to hire 2,000 engineers worldwide

Last year, the bank hired 5,000 techies. Credit: RAEng_Publications from Pixabay.

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase is looking to hire some 2,000 engineers across the globe, Reuters reported, citing chief information officer Lori Beer.

The bank plans to fill up these roles by the end of 2022.

Last year, the Wall Street bank added more than 5,000 software developers and data scientists to its team and aims to add more staff even as the economy slows down.

JPMorgan employs some 278,000 people across the globe and tech staff makes up 20% of the total headcount.

“We are definitely still hiring,” Beer said in an interview with the news agency.

The move highlights that JPMorgan is “a safe place through the uncertain economic times. … When you are going into a tough economic time and things are very volatile, it does play into our favour,” Beer added.

The roles will include general software engineering, data science, cyber security, and cloud computing among others.

According to Beer, competition in the technology job markets such as Silicon Valley, Seattle, Texas and India has slightly softened, with fewer candidates looking at multiple job offers at the same time.

The development comes as some technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms have either announced hiring freeze or are reducing their headcount due to unfavourable economic conditions.

Earlier this week, Chase UK CEO Sanjiv Somani told the news agency that the US bank plans to double the headcount at its UK consumer arm.