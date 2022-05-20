Jack Henry taps Array to offer personalised credit and financial insights

Jack Henry, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for the financial services industry, has formed a partnership with financial innovation platform Array.

As part of the alliance, Array’s credit management services, identity protection tools, and offers engine will be integrated into Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform.

The integration will allow customers to access personalised credit and financial insights via their bank or credit union.

The SaaS provider noted that embedding these services protects consumers’ data and gives their financial institutions insight into customers’ financial lives.

Additionally, it is expected to increase revenue and digital engagement along with lending and credit opportunities.

The consumer credit and identity tools are offered using the Banno Digital Toolkit, which powers the Banno Digital Platform.

Jack Henry senior managing director of digital solutions Julie Morlan said: “Our relationship with both Array and Timberland Bank is an example of how we’re building a connected and inclusive ecosystem that solidifies banks and credit unions’ roles as the central financial hub.”

Washington-based Timberland Bank is among the early adopters of Array’s solutions.

Array director of strategic partnerships Jacob Bouer added said: “If financial institutions do not offer credit monitoring and identity protection products, consumers will find them elsewhere.

“Jack Henry understands that consumers expect embedded, personalised credit products in their digital experience. Our relationship enables financial institutions like Timberland Bank to empower its customers while lowering customer acquisition rates.”