IDEX Biometrics, Enqura join hands to design smart cards in Turkey

Biometric smart cards ensure safe and easy digital verification and authentication. Credit: Geralt from Pixabay.

Norway-based IDEX Biometrics has announced a partnership with Enqura Information Technology, an identity verification solution provider, to develop and market biometric smart cards in Turkey.

As part of the collaboration, the two firms will jointly work on integration of the digital ID verification and introducing the biometric smart card in the market.

This is expected to expedite the use of safe and easy digital verification and authentication on a large scale.

The product is scheduled to be ready in the first half of 2023.

IDEX Biometrics, in a statement, noted that Enqura’s tie-ups with tech majors including Apple, Google and Microsoft “puts them in an excellent position to go to market with the IDEX Biometrics smart card solutions in Turkey and across Europe”.

IDEX Biometrics CCO Catharina Eklof said: “IDEX Biometrics continues to accelerate the commercial ecosystem development in Turkey and across Europe, capturing the increasing demand for secure digital authentication solutions.

“The collaboration between Enqura and IDEX Biometrics creates further opportunities for biometric smart cards. Enqura’s large portfolio of banks, fintechs and retailers will benefit from IDEX Biometrics industry leading technology and solutions for biometric smart cards, and as such speed up market launches at scale.”

Enqura CEO Metin Karabiber said: “Enqura is delighted to bring more secure and convenient authentication solutions through this new strategic collaboration with IDEX Biometrics

“We see strong demand in the digital ID verification and authentication market. Adding biometrics to authenticate sign-in and for access enhances the user experience, removes the need for PINs and passwords, and mitigates the risk of fraud.”