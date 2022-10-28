IBM allies with banking entities in Europe to drive digital transformation

IBM will use hybrid cloud technology to transform European banking firms. Credit: Carson Masterson on Unsplash.

IBM has announced two partnerships in Europe to modernise the core banking systems of BPER Banca Group and Rural Servicios Informaticos (RSI).

The technology vendor has signed a four-year agreement with the Italian banking group BPER Banca.

IBM will be responsible to upgrade BPER Banca’s technology infrastructure and applications.

The digital transformation will enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation by enabling the Italian bank to manage mission-critical data, services and workflows across multiple platforms.

BPER Banca deputy general manager and chief operating officer Elvio Sonnino said: “The collaboration with IBM will allow us to carry out an important technological upgrade, to achieve greater synergy of processes and to expand the offer of quality omnichannel services, to respond even more effectively to the ever-increasing needs of customers.”

IBM Italy general manager Stefano Rebattoni said: “The modernisation strategy will combine an expanded hybrid cloud approach with new software capabilities boosted by artificial intelligence, built and managed with IBM’s deep industry expertise to help BPER Banca achieve its transformation goals and improve customer experience.”

RSI, which is a banking IT services company operating out of Spain, aims to boost its digital products and services offerings through a partnership with IBM.

The banking technology vendor caters to Caja Rural Group, which has a network of over 46 cooperative banks and rural financial entities.

The tie-up will see IBM provide RSI with expertise and capabilities to support its hybrid cloud strategy and the migration of core workloads to the cloud.

RSI CEO Carlos Cervero said: “Together we will combine our new technological infrastructures into an open hybrid cloud operating model that helps us advance deploying our technology evolution plan.”