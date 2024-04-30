HSBC releases FY 2023 results are turbulent year. Source: Shutterstock.com

HSBC saw profit before tax in Q1 2024 total $12.7bn, a year-on-year decrease of $0.2bn.

This includes a $4.8bn bonus considering the disposal of HSBC’s business in Canada, inclusive of fair value gains on the hedging of the sale proceeds, partly offset by a $1.1bn impairment recognised in Q1 2024 following the classification of the HSBC business in Argentina as held for sale.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

The Argentina deal is worth $550m, subject to certain price adjustments. It is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

However, profit after tax totalled $10,837m in Q1 2024 for HSBC, a drop from the $11,026m in Q1 2023.

In addition, revenue increased by $0.6bn (3%) year-on-year to reach $20.8bn and this reflected higher customer activity in wealth and personal banking.

Wealth and personal banking recorded a profit before tax of $3,181m in Q1 2024 for HSBC, a whopping 40% drop year-on-year from $5,324m.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Global private banking revenue was $0.1bn or 16% higher due to strong performance in brokerage and trading in Asia.

However, personal banking revenue was $4.9bn, down 2% or $0.1bn.

Noel Quinn, group chief executive, said: “I’m pleased with our start to 2024. We completed the sale of our Canada business and agreed the sale of our Argentina business, both of which allow us to focus on markets with higher value international opportunities. Our good profit performance of $12.7bn in the first quarter has enabled us to continue the trend of rewarding our shareholders. We have announced a total of $8.8bn of distributions, consisting of a first interim dividend for 2024 of $0.10 per share, a special dividend of $0.21 per share from the Canada sale proceeds, and a new share buy-back of up to $3bn. Our 2024 guidance remains unchanged, including a mid-teens return on average tangible equity and continued cost discipline.“

Quinn will be stepping down as chief executive following five years in charge.