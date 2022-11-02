GoTyme Bank taps Daon for identity verification services

Daon’s platform uses document-centric identity-proofing technology. Credit: Kris from Pixabay.

Philippines-based digital lender GoTyme Bank has turned to Daon to leverage its digital identity capture and authentication services.

As part of the collaboration, GoTyme will use Daon’s IdentityX platform to streamline account setup for consumers with ‘accurate’ identity verification and proofing.

Daon’s IdentityX platform uses document-centric identity-proofing technology.

GoTyme Bank CTO Chris Bennett said: “Integrating our digital banking app with the Daon IdentityX platform will help to keep our mission of providing our customers seamless access to a wider portfolio of financial services than ever before.

“Our customers should feel safe and comfortable with secure account setup, opening doors to better savings, transfers, and rewards that our digital bank has to offer.”

Launched in July 2022, GoTyme digital bank is a joint venture between Gokongwei Group and Tyme, a Singapore-based digital banking group.

The JV is authorised to operate as a digital banking entity in the Philippines.

As part of the efforts to drive financial inclusion and increase market reach, GoTyme onboards customers via a paperless process.

It enables customers to open accounts through digital kiosks located in malls and retail outlets across the country.

Daon president of EMEA and APAC Clive Bourke said: “Implementing IdentityX in the GoTyme Bank app will provide their customers with a more efficient and reliable user experience, all while increasing the security of the application and expanding the platform as a trusted solution for leading Fintech customers across the globe.”