GoHenry eyes European expansion with Pixpay acquisition

GoHenry, a UK-based banking services provider for children and teenagers, has purchased French peer Pixpay.

The deal, whose financial details were not disclosed, is aimed at accelerating GoHenry’s expansion into Europe.

With a customer base of 200,000, the acquired fintech offers banking services to teens in France and Spain.

Two years after launching in France, the fintech launched in Spain in November 2021 and now plans to expand into Italy and Germany later this year.

GoHenry CEO Alex Zivoder says: “Pixpay is the most developed player in Europe and we’re excited to combine our expertise in financial education to accelerate not only GoHenry’s growth but to accelerate the financial fitness of even more kids and teens globally.”

Pixpay CEO Benoit Grassin said: “We are delighted to be joining the GoHenry Group as we prepare to accelerate Pixpay’s expansion across Europe. GoHenry’s experience and heritage will only serve to strengthen the already strong proposition offered by Pixpay.

“We look forward to building a strong, long-term relationship with GoHenry and we are excited about what the future holds.”

GoHenry and Pixpay will continue to operate under their respective brands with no change in services, team and leadership.

GoHenry launched in the UK in 2012 and has managed to amass more than two million customers across its markets in the UK and US.

Last year, British banking major NatWest bought RoosterMoney, a fintech that offers a pocket money app for kids.