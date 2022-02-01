Green Dot’s digital bank unveils new credit building offering

Green Dot’s digital bank GO2bank has launched a new offering to help customers access and improve their credit scores and stay safe from identity theft.

The new offering, called Experian Credit Care Advantage, give customers access to Experian Boost 3, which helps customers increase their FICO Score with utility, phone, and video streaming service payments.

The Experian membership allows customers to access their FICO Score.

Customers can also leverage Experian CreditLock to lock and unlock their Experian credit file and protect their identity by monitoring over 600,000 web pages for their SSN, email or phone number.

Green Dot president and CEO Dan Henry said: “Everyone deserves the chance to build, improve and protect their credit, as this can significantly impact their financial picture and ability to save and build a stronger foundation for the future.

“Now with Experian Credit Care Advantage, we are proud to introduce a new suite of powerful credit tools that can help Americans living paycheck to paycheck, underserved for years, quickly and easily improve their credit health.”

Experian direct to consumer president Jeff Softley said: “At Experian, we aim to empower consumers with more control over their credit and financial health.

“Thanks to this partnership, millions of GO2bank customers have access to valuable credit tools to kickstart their 2022 financial goals, including the first-of-its-kind Experian Boost feature, which can potentially increase their credit score instantly.”

Customers can use the GO2bank app to access Experian Credit Care Advantage. GO2bank is Green Dot’s flagship bank, which was launched in early 2021.